Join the world's biggest conversation

Your customers use messaging apps all day.
Meet them there.

START FREE TRIAL

Manage all your personal conversations at scale combining chatbots and human agents

How can Hubtype help you?

Connect with your customers

Instant messaging apps are the most used nowadays. Let your customers reach you through them.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Chat 74%
Email 60%
Voice 44%

Make better decisions

Use data to understand why your customers are contacting you.

Take advantage of realtime reporting, with customizable KPIs, and intuitive charts, to maximize engagement throughout the whole sales process.

Help customers faster

Get a chatbot up and running in minutes so customers can get instant answers from you 24x7.

Delegate sensitive conversations to your human agents for the best user experience.

Improve your customer service efficiency by 80%

BEFORE HUBTYPE
$4M / year cost
USING HUBTYPE
$800K / year cost

Meet our products

Bots

Automate 80% of your requests. Provide 24x7 self-service and let Bots handle the FAQs
Learn more

Desk

Customer Service through instant messaging apps
Learn more

Better together

You can use Desk and Bots independently; however, they play nicely together.
Let your chatbots take care of the most frequent requests, so your agents have more time to deal with the users that need it most.

PRODUCTS

Hubtype DESK
Hubtype BOTS
Pricing

RESOURCES

Chatbots documentation
How to create a Whatsapp Chatbot
[Video] Create a Facebook Messenger Bot in 3min
More articles and videos

COMPANY

Blog
Newsletter
About
Contact

Privacy and Cookies policy & Terms and Conditions